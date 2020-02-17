American Federal employees Bill Anderson and Dan Erdman, who work in the Crookston market, have earned American Federal’s highest honor of recognition for outstanding sales and sales referral performance in 2019.

In recognition of their achievement, the employees were among 18 American Federal “Sales Star” employees and their families who attended a weekend Sales Star Retreat, training seminar and awards banquet in their honor at the Arrowwood Conference Center in Alexandria, MN.

A Sales Star is the highest honor of recognition an employee can earn at American Federal.

Erdman, Crookston Associate Banker/Associate Manager, was the top performer in the Personal and Associate Banking division.

American Federal is a financially-strong, community bank with full-service banking locations in Grand Forks, Fargo, Wahpeton and Northwood in North Dakota and Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Ada, Fergus Falls, Crookston, Warren, Fosston and Hallock in Minnesota. American Federal is a Top 100 Ag Lender in the United States.