Jumping out to an early 35-0 lead the New London/Spicer Wildcats topped Redwood Valley 53-21 in the opening round of Section 3AA wrestling action Feb. 13 in Marshall.

The Wildcats – who then fell to number one seed Marshall 45-31 – won the first seven matches and never looked back.

Carter Brandt fell 5-1 at 106 pounds, and Charlie Milhausen was defeated 9-4 at 138.

Jaxon Lang stopped the bleeding for the Cards with an 8-5 decision at 152 pounds.

Andy Fischer added a second period fall at 182, Adam Bommersbach won by forfeit at 195 and Kaleb Haase stayed unbeaten with a 35 second fall at heavyweight.

The Cardinals will now gear up for the Section 3AA individual tournament which gets under way Feb. 21 in Luverne.

…

The Wabasso/Red Rock Central Bobcats went 1-1 in Section 3A tournament action, topping Fulda/MCC 70-9 in the opening round match and then falling to Minneota 47-21.

In the loss to the Vikings, it was Minneota’s light weights that established control, winning the first eight matches to claim a 40-0 lead.

Hayden Determan picked up a first period fall at 160, Damian Osland earned a 10-4 decision at 182, Lance Wagner won by fall in 42 seconds at 195 and Derek Werner needed just 25 seconds to win by fall at 220.

Cory Anderson lost a tough 6-4 decision at heavyweight.

In the win over Fulda/MCC, Adryen Tietz picked up a pin at 106, Zack Zimmerman won by fall at 113, Chase Irlbeck (138), Josh Hesse (145), Determan (160), Osland (170) and Wagner (182) also won by fall.

Mason Irlbeck (145) earned a 12-3 major decision, and Ty Altermatt (195), Werner (220) and Anderson (Hwt.) all won by forfeit.

The Bobcats will now gear up for Section 3A individual tourney action.