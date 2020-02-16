St. Mary's students Maryanne Larsen and Regina Surprenant have organized their Minnesota Honor Society project to help Options in Mankato.

St. Mary's students Maryanne Larsen and Regina Surprenant have organized their Minnesota Honor Society project to help Options in Mankato. St. Mary’s MHS will be accepting donations and raising money for supplies for women in crisis pregnancies through Options. Options is a facility in Mankato that offers ultrasounds, STD testing and education, and counseling. Options also provides supplies to struggling mothers. Larsen and Surprenant said to donate to this cause people can bring unused baby utensils, baby books, baby clothes, toys, dye free laundry detergent, or diapers to St. Mary’s School or visit the St. Mary’s Facebook page and donate to the GoFundMe. The money raised will go towards purchasing onesies and baby headbands that will be gifted to the mothers as Easter presents.