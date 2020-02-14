The Redwood Valley gymnasts wrapped up the regular season with a first-place finish Feb. 8 at the St. Peter triangular.

The Cardinals scored a 133.225 to edge St. Peter (132.65) and Marshall (124.6).

The Cardinals will now gear up for the Section 3A Meet which will take place Feb. 15 in Worthington.

In the win over the Saints and Tigers, the Cardinals were victorious on vault (34.85), bars (32.325) and floor (34.7).

Eighth-grader Avery Wilson continues to perform at a high level, winning the All-Around with a score of 35.00. She finished first on beam (8.775) and second on both vault (8.875) and bars (8.85) and was eighth on floor (8.5).

Teammate Riley Franklin finished third with a total of 32.875, as she was second on floor (8.85), fourth on vault (8.6) and seventh on both bars (7.8) and beam (7.625).

Senior Emma Stevenson had a strong performance as well, finishing first on both vault (9.125) and floor (9.0) and placing fifth on beam (7.85).

Hailey Mohr earned 10th-place finishes on bars (7.65) and beam (7.1) and was 13th on floor (7.65).

Mikayla Opatz finished fifth on bars (8.025), Sidney Beran was ninth on floor (8.35), Ella Stoneberg placed 10th on vault (8.25) and Ellie Mertens was 11th on vault (8.2).