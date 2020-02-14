More needed for the interview committee.

With three more people voicing their interest in being appointed to the vacant Ward 5 seat on the Crookston City Council, a half-dozen have now thrown their hat in the ring and will be interviewed by a committee comprised of their ward neighbors on Wednesday, Feb. 19, if the committee has enough members.



The three who submitted their letters of interest on Thursday are Dave Hennings, Joe Kresl and Robert “Bob” Johnson. They join Casandra “Casey” Anderson, Kari Howey and Brandon Plante.



A minimum number of 11 has been established for the interview committee, and as of the writing of this story, City Administrative Assistant Tina Trostad reports that 10 people have notified city hall to say they’ll serve on the committee. The hope is that more than 11 come forward, she said, because there’s no guarantee that everyone will show up.



The deadline to notify city hall of your interest to serve on the interview committee is 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15. Call 281-1232 or email Trostad at ttrostad@crookston.mn.us.



Ward 5 council member Dale Stainbrook has been appointed mayor, creating the vacant seat. The term is up for election in November 2020, so the appointee would only serve less than a year on the council, unless he/she decides to run in the November election and is elected to a four-year term.