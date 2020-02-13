On Feb. 7, 2020, at approximately 7:33 a.m. the Redwood Falls police and fire departments were dispatched to Lot 3 in Eastwood Estates for a trailer fire.

Upon arrival officers found the trailer fully engulfed and met with the tenant who reported he was the only occupant and was able to exit without injury.

The Redwood Falls Fire Department extinguished the fire without incident. The fire department was on the scene for three hours.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Carris Health Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.