A Fargo mail carrier is credited with helping an elderly woman in a potentially life-threatening situation.

Fargo Postmaster Greg Johnson says letter carrier Michael Sorum was out delivering mail in blizzard-like conditions Wednesday when he encountered the disoriented woman standing near a vehicle.



“He came upon her standing by a vehicle, not really knowing who she was, or where she was” Johnson said. “He could tell that she had no idea of what was going on, so he did assist her into one of our postal vehicles to warm her up and then he called 9-1-1.”



Winds were gusting up to 50 mph and the temperature was 10 below zero at the time, according to the National Weather Service.



Sorum was later concerned that allowing the woman inside his mail truck could get him into trouble because it’s generally against regulations, Johnson said, but he was quickly assured that he did the right thing.



