A Community Resource Fair is planned at the Crookston Public Library. Attendees can expect to connect with beneficial resources and various agencies serving people in the Crookston area, including those dedicated to housing, community assistance, employment and training, physical and mental health, senior programs and more.

The Community Resource Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 from 3-6 p.m. at the Crookston Public Library. Admission to the fair is offered free of charge and all are welcome.