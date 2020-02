At this week’s Crookston City Council meeting, Mayor Dale Stainbrook proclaimed Thursday, Feb. 13 Giving Hearts Day in Crookston. He presented the proclamation to RiverView Foundation Director Kent Bruun.

The 24-hour online giving initiative is the biggest fundraiser of the year for RiverView Foundation.

Also participating this year are the Villa St. Vincent and Care and Share.

Learn more at givingheartsday.org.