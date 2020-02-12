February 14 isn't the only day when people ask me if I have a boyfriend. I get asked A LOT, and my response is “Gym” is my boyfriend. “Gym,” as the place where I go work out, is an ongoing joke that I came up with.

I currently have three jobs, here at the Times, Anytime Fitness, and IC Muggs, so my schedule is pretty busy. I have been single for a long time, and I think the main reason for that is my independent nature. I don't like relying on people for anything, especially when it comes to buying me stuff. I do not like to feel like an inconvenience, so I try to avoid those situations.

Being independent is a blessing in my book. I know how to budget and take care of myself. Despite those blessings, I still want to take care of someone. A solid connection takes two, not one. I just have to find that one, in time.

I have recently fallen in love with Jason Gray's music. He is a Christian Contemporary artist with many relatable messages. His son, “Be Your Own Kind of Beautiful” is a beautiful piece about being yourself. It gets to my heart, and reassures me that I am uniquely beautiful.

The thing that keeps my spirits up is my belief that everything happens for a reason. God has a plan for me, and I have to trust him. Being single lets me discover who he wants me to be in this world. There are going to be exhilarating highs and tough battles, but in the end it WILL make sense.

I am not the best at following my own advice, but I have a couple suggestions for you. I want you to know your worth and don't try to make relationships happen. When you aren't looking is when you are going to get smacked in the face with your future.



ABOUT THE WRITER

Lindsay Catherine Louters “LCAT” is the classified advertising manager and receptionist at the Crookston Times. She is a certified personal trainer at the Crookston Anytime Fitness.