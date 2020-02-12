Tom Hutchins and other officers recognized at annual awards day

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tom Hutchins has been named the 2020 DNR Conservation Officer of the Year, an annual award presented to an officer for outstanding overall career performance. Enforcement Division Director Rodmen Smith presented Hutchins the award last week at the division’s annual awards ceremony and training conference at Camp Ripley.

Hutchins, a conservation officer since 2004, is stationed in the Crookston area of northwestern Minnesota, which includes a wide variety of landscapes. The common thread that runs through all of Hutchins’ work is protection of the natural resources in his station and beyond.

“This award represents the highest achievement for natural resources law enforcement officers in Minnesota, and CO Hutchins couldn’t be any more deserving,” Smith said. “He takes great pride in his work, is invested in his community and cares strongly about our natural resources. Hutchins is a great example of the difference conservation officers make every day.”