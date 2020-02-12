City of Crookston Interim Administrator Angel Weasner says she will sit down with University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause on Feb. 25 to try to hammer out terms on a new lease agreement that will allow the University to use Crookston Sports Center.

CSC opened in January 2010. During its construction, UMN Crookston announced it was ending its NCAA Division II men’s hockey program largely due to a lack of Division II opponents to play.

In an initial lease agreement to use CSC, UMN Crookston had agreed to pay $50,000 a year. When the hockey program was suspended, UMN Crookston agreed to keep paying $50,000 a year because UMN athletics and intramurals frequently used the turf in the Gold Arena in the spring and fall. But with the subsequent addition of the Wellness Center to the Crookston campus, UMN Crookston’s use of/need for CSC waned.

Weasner said UMN Crookston paid a fee to use CSC up until 2018 but not in 2019 because there was a question about the amount they should pay. The lease expired “a while ago,” she added.