The Crookston High School Junior Varsity Speech Team participated in its first meet of the season at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Feb. 6 Five students participated and received awards.

This meet recognized students placing overall in the top five in their categories with a first through fifth ribbon, followed by finishers in sixth+ positions with either a Superior or Excellent ribbon.

Crookston results are:

• Samantha Rezac - 3rd place in Storytelling

• Daniel Jones - 4th place in Original Oratory

• Zara Baig - 5th place in Humor

• Elizabeth Helgeson - Superior Ribbon in Humor

• Ed Luckow - Excellent Ribbon in Informative

The team was supported by Sophia Rezac and Brandon Wandrie. It is coached by Colleen MacRae with Assistant Coach Phyllis Hagen and Mentor Gaye Wick.

The team’s next meet on Friday, February 14 in East Grand Forks.