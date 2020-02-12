Antuan Brown has joined the Crookston Area Chamber and Visitor's Bureau as its new Marketing & Tourism Coordinator and Chamber Assistant. Brown is married to Lamesha Brown, Ph.D. who works at the University of Minnesota Crookston as the Director of Student Success and Advising and they’re “gracefully adjusting” to their first Crookston winter after moving to the area in June 2019 from Georgia.

Brown attended Jacksonville State University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication with a minor in Film and Technology Entertainment and a Master of Science in Sport Management/Marketing.

He previously worked at the University of Georgia in student affairs, university housing and academic enhancement. Brown’s hobbies include watching and occasionally playing sports, enjoying action and comedy films, working out and traveling with his partner.

“I’m excited to join this team and provide great services!” said Brown, who says his goals are to learn and grow professionally in the areas of business development, economic growth, community engagment and marketing.