With over 50 Christian churches already participating in the packing of meals for starvation-impacted children, the Feed My Starving Children has invited an additional 105 area churches in North Dakota and Minnesota to join the effort.

The sponsoring committee of local volunteers is hoping to raise $97,000 to pay for the ingredients for 404,000 meals to be packed April 17-19 by 1,800 volunteers in the Minnkota Power building in Grand Forks.

Using all volunteers and existing food distribution organizations, Feed My Starving Children can pack meals for 24 cents. All funds collected in the area go for ingredients, with local costs being absorbed personally by the volunteer committee members.

In its first nine years of area existence, churches, schools, businesses, service clubs and individual donors have raised $780,000 to pack 3,600,000 meals.