The sound system at the Stephen P. Inglis track and field complex on the campus of Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls is going to be replaced.

The system was installed when the complex, which also includes the football field, was erected 20 years ago, and, according to Andy Ourada, school activities director, the system has been “troublesome.”

Ourada, who presented the proposal for the update to the Redwood Area school board at its Jan. 27 meeting, said the administration began exploring options to replace the system and then solicited quotes.

The school board approved a quote from Daktronics in the amount of $36,141, with a $10,000 option for installation.

Funds for the project will come from the school district’s capital outlay budget over the next two years.

Ourada said the plan is to have the new system in place for the 2020 track and field season.

The state-of-the-art system would include a single location speaker system that will be able to project the sound throughout the entire stadium area, as well as an upgrade to the microphone system.

In other action the board:

• Adopted a resolution of support for an application to the Minnesota State High School League in the amount of $2,725. If the grant funds are allocated, they would be used to update the AEDs in the school, to do a book study using the book “Power of a Positive Team” by John Gordon with the coaching staff and to provide a leadership academy for students in Grades 10-12 during the 2020-21 school year.