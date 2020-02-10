Crookston community hosted a two day blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on January 28 and 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church which helped collect a total of 75 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 74 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 62 individuals were able to donate January 28 and 29. A total of 13 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There was one donor who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Jeannine Windels, who coordinated the drive, and Noon Day Lions, who assisted with registration and refreshments.



New Flyer hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on January 22 at New Flyer which helped collect a total of 17 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 17 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 12 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on January 22. A total of two donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC). There were five people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Wendy Ault and Teresa Werpy, who co-coordinated the drive.



