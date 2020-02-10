John Lyczewski attends first Pirate hockey game in several years

Saturday’s boys’ hockey game pitting the Pirates against International Falls at Crookston Sports Center was also Senior Day for the home team, meaning there were jerseys, a big poster and other things honoring the Pirate seniors displayed in southeast corner of the Event Arena.

But there was another reason for Pirate fans to stroll over to that corner of the rink. Sitting nearby was John Lyczewski, a lifelong Crookston resident and onetime fixture at Pirate hockey games for many years who has not been physically able to attend a game on his own for several years.

Lyczewski is a resident of the Villa St. Vincent. With a hearing deficiency, he was notified via note earlier in the week that he’d be attending Saturday’s game.

Villa staff members and hockey moms Ashley Melsa and Alesha Sirek initially spearheaded the effort, which grew to involve onetime hockey referees Ryan Melsa and Dominick Hammer and Pirate boys’ Coach Josh Hardy in not only bringing Lyczewski to Saturday’s game, but also presenting him with a Pirate hockey t-shirt and hooded sweatshirt.