The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of fall 2019 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during fall session 2019.

• Aaron Hollcraft, Crookston, MN

• Dylan Mendez, Crookston, MN

• Hee Moon, Crookston, MN

• Weiqian Wang, Crookston, MN

• Tenniel Winger, Crookston, MN

• Mengyuan Xu, Crookston, MN

• Yuxin Zhou, Crookston, MN

• Kalie Crayton, Fisher, MN



FALL 2019 CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Students named to the fall semester 2019 Chancellors List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the Chancellors List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

• Benjamin Halos of Crookston

• Bruno Marques of Crookston

• Benjamin Trostad of Crookston



FALL 2019 DEAN’S LIST

Students named to the fall semester 2019 Deans List were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

To qualify for a place on the Deans List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

To qualify for a place on the Deans List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

• Magda Blumhardt of Crookston

• Bailey Bradford of Mentor

• Karlie Brekken of Crookston

• Anfernee Cooper of Crookston

• Tj Hokanson of Crookston

• Aaron Hollcraft of Crookston

• Yixuan Jiang of Crookston

• Noah Kalway of Crookston

• Amanda Olson of Crookston

• Meli Rodriguez of Crookston

• Luis Santellanes of Crookston

• Vinayak Sharma of Crookston

• Manpreet Singh of Crookston

• Beatrice Streifel of Crookston

• Weiqian Wang of Crookston