The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is hosting a Winter Fantasy Art Show at the NWMAC Art Gallery at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls through February 28.

Join them as their artists help you to escape into the magic, myths and fantasy of winter. Visit the exhibit and let your mind explore as you go on an adventure in a winter fantasy wonderland.

An artist reception will be held on February 28 from 6-8 p.m. Plan to visit the exhibit and meet the artists. Refreshments will be served.

Artists with work in this exhibit include Katelyn Crowe of Warroad: Cloth Mache Dragons Series, Kendra Olson of Thief River Falls: Character series, Jodi Peterson of Ada: Glass Ornaments, Shantelle Carey of Thief River Falls: An Individual Exploration of Spirituality (rabbit skin) and her “Bean” series, Heather Sabian of Crookston: Leather Sculpture Series, and Lia Hanson of Thief River Falls – Joys of Ember, Loren Younggren – Winter Photography Scenes, & Coby Skjerven – Wee Folk Sculptures.

For more info about the exhibit or other exhibits, go to www.NWArtsCouncil.org, call the office at (218)-745-9111 or contact Kelsey at (218) 688-0078 or email NWArtsCouncil@gmail.com.