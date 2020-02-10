2019’s Giving Hearts Day was the biggest one ever for RiverView Foundation

RiverView Foundation is once again anticipating one of its biggest fundraising events on the calendar when it participates in Giving Hearts Day on Thursday, Feb. 13. By making a charitable donation during the 24-hour give-a-thon, you will leverage your contribution to maximize the positive impact on RiverView Health.

“In our rural community there has never been a higher number of people giving to a more critical cause that can impact lives greater than on Giving Hearts Day,’’ said RiverView Foundation Director Kent Bruun. “Please join other generous donors with a shared vision in this 2020 historic year. This is the giving opportunity of a lifetime.’’

The RiverView Foundation has been part of Giving Hearts Day since the beginning 13 years ago. This annual day of giving has become one of the Foundation’s most transformational events. While it may only last for one day each year, that one day has proven to make a major impact on high-priority, patient-centered projects at RiverView Health.

Programs and funds have been started with Giving Hearts Day donations given in memory or honor of a loved one, and invaluable equipment has been acquired through funds raised during these one-day events, as well.

“Giving Hearts Day is a powerful movement of caring people coming together to help others by making an online donation to support projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the highest number of patients,’’ said Marcia Schoenborn, president of the RiverView Foundation Board. “The Foundation invites you to give to a cause that provides for those you hold close to your heart.’’

The annual event is hosted by the Dakota Medical Foundation (DMF), Impact Foundation and Alex Stern Family Foundation. On the day of the event, DMF and other donors will provide significant match contributions to the RiverView Foundation up to $175,000 to stretch donations further to make the maximum impact.

The match funding is only available on Feb. 13 from midnight to 11:59 p.m.. Donations must be made online at riverviewhealth.org or through the Foundation office. Links will also be provided that day at kroxam.com.

Giving Hearts Day 2019 marked the Foundation’s capital campaign kickoff for RiverView Health’s hospital and clinic replacement project, RiverView 2020: Our Vision is Clear. The Foundation raised nearly $370,000 during its most successful Giving Hearts Day event, which also marked RiverView’s biggest “giving day’’ in its 122-year history. Over the past 12 daylong events, the Foundation has raised $1,376,779 through generous donations.

Undesignated funds from this year’s Giving Hearts Day will again be used for the building project, scheduled for completion this fall. The Foundation Board of Directors has committed to raising $2 million toward the project to support the meditation room, the Inpatient Unit patient rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and family suites.

“Your donation on Feb. 13th is an investment to build a new community hospital that will help heal the sick and improve the health and quality of life in our region,’’ Bruun said. “Your contribution will help enhance our healthcare needs for today and your gift will provide for future generations.’’

RiverView 2020 is a $51 million project consisting of a new 80,000 square foot building to house the Inpatient Unit on the upper level with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room will have a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide exceptional patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level will be home to all three of RiverView’s current Crookston clinics consolidated into one large clinic. The new clinic will have 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms and four consultation rooms. The facility will also include a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

“Building a great hospital takes more than concrete and cranes,’’ said Schoenborn. “You need caring people that understand the importance of having a community hospital that serves our needs today and into the future. The RiverView Foundation invites everyone to participate as a donor in our 2020 capital campaign. The difference a day can make is amazing.’’

For more, contact Bruun at kbruun@riverviewhealth.org or 281-9249. If you would like assistance, stop by Bruun’s office near the RiverView Cafeteria, and he will take your information and input it for you.