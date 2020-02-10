An Arctic blast that will bring frigid temperatures to the region for a couple of days at midweek will bring wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and a couple inches of snow.

Add it all up, and the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Crookston, eastern North Dakota and the northern Red River Valley from late Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon. Blizzard conditions are possible. Wind chill readings could reach 35 below zero.

Once the storm blows through, daytime highs in the 20s are expected for the rest of the week.