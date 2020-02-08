The season is over for Spirit in Motion.

The Spirit in Motion competitive dance team was forced to withdraw from the final two regular season meets. Teams are required to have at least five members on the dance floor. With their small size any hiccup can pull Spirit in Motion from competition.

The team remained on the bench at the GFW meet on Jan. 25, watching the other teams, but not able to compete due to an academic eligibility issue.

Spirit in Motion was set to compete again at the Lakeview meet on Friday, Jan. 25, but an injury caused a second withdrawal.

Spirit in Motion was scheduled to compete in the Section 3A Tournament on Saturday in Montevideo, but Coach Lauren Hoffmann said a medical incident caused the team to withdraw, ending the season for Spirit in Motion.