The Department of Natural Resources will host more than 30 candlelight events at Minnesota state parks and trails this winter, including one at Fort Ridgely State Park on Saturday, Feb. 8. Drop by any time between 5 and 8 p.m. for skiing, snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.

“Few things transform a winter evening like soft light on snow,” said Erika Rivers, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “Candles and lanterns help to create a magical experience, especially when coupled with light from the moon and a starry sky.”

The one-mile trail starts at the chalet and is suitable for beginner-level skiers, snowshoers or hikers of all ages. Visitors should bring their own equipment, including snowshoes, skis, or ice cleats.

The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cocoa or cider near a crackling bonfire.

Save time: Get vehicle permits in advance online

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, you can save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations to buy a one-day ($7) or year-round ($35) permit.