Vehicle was severely damaged; building suffered damage, too.

The driver escaped injury and no pedestrians or bank customers were hurt, either, when a vehicle Thursday afternoon crashed into Bremer Bank in downtown Crookston.

Crookston Police report that at approximately 1:37 p.m. Rovella Weiland of Euclid was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry when she drove across the sidewalk on the south side (Second Street) of the building and crashed into the entrance there.

The Camry was severely damaged and the building sustained damages as well, the CPD reports.

No citations were issued, the CPD states.