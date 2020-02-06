CROOKSTON PARKS & RECREATION SWIMMING LESSONS WILL BE STARTING IN MARCH FOR AGES 3 AND OLDER. REGISTER NOW AT CKN.MN/REGISTER.



Thursday, February 6



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Chris Ingraham Presentation will be held at 12:30 p.m. at UMC in Bede Ballroom. There’s no charge for the event and the public are welcome.



Crookston Library February Events: On Thurs. Feb. 6 they’ll have a blood pressure clinic from 1-4 p.m. The clinic is facilitated by PCPH and is free of charge. On Sat. Feb. 8 they’ll have “Game On” for all ages from 2-4 p.m. Play games and feel free to bring a game to share. On Wed. Feb. 12 they’ll have Senior LinkAge Line Workshop from 2-3 p.m. Hear what LinkAge offers including health insurance counseling, prescription coverage assistance, transportation, housing, etc. The workshop is free and open to all. On Tues. Feb. 18 they’ll have a Genealogy class from 6-7 p.m. with an intro to ancestry library. On Tues. Feb. 25 they’ll have Spinecrackers Book Club for adults only from 6:30-8 p.m. where they’ll discuss “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. On Thurs. Feb. 27 they’ll have another Genealogy class from 2-3 p.m. with an intro to ancestry.



Potato Bar Fundraiser for the 2020 CHS Europe Travelers will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at CHS in the Commons. Cost is $6 and includes the potato bar with all the fixings plus dessert.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Thief River Falls at 6 p.m. at CHS.



RiverView Health First Aid Training Course will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care Building at 721 South Minnesota Street. The cost of the class including the book and card is $45. To register or for more info, call 281-9405.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



Crookston Eagles: 7 p.m. Bar Bingo.





Friday, February 7



Ice Buster Daze: Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament fundraiser for Ox Cart Days will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the VFW Post 1902 upstairs. There will be a meal, kids area with games, prizes and indoor tournament. Tickets available at Crookston True Value Hardware.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Lake of the Woods at 6 p.m. at the CSC.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.



Crookston Eagles: $500 Bar Bingo, meat raffles, kitchen serving 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.





Saturday, February 8



Ice Buster Daze 2020 will begin with a breakfast at the Crookston Masonic Lodge on Robert Street from 7-11 a.m. The meal and prizes will be held at the VFW Post 1902 that evening. Due to poor ice conditions on the Red Lake River, the ice-fishing tournament has been cancelled. Tickets available at Hardware Hank.



CHS Boys Hockey will face International Falls at 3 p.m at the CSC.



Crookston Eagles: 3:30 p.m. Bar Bingo, $400, 6 to 7 p.m. potato dumpings or walleye dinner. Take-out available. Call 281-3881 to reserve your potato dumplings.





Sunday, February 9



Knights of Columbus District Free Throw Championship will be held at 1 p.m. at Crookston High School.



February Fitness Fever On Feb. 9 they’ll have FREE ice skating from 1-3 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. On Feb. 16 they’ll have FREE winter movement indoor fun at the Functionally Fit building at West Robert Street and Main Street with Zumba, Yoga and Tae Kwon Do. On Feb. 23 they’ll have FREE skiing and snowshoes available at the top of Central Park, plus sledding and cocoa and a bonfire. T.H.E. Bus will be offering FREE rides to and from the activites by calling 281-0700 the Friday before the Sunday event to reserve. Children and adults of all ages and skills levels are welcome at all the events.





Monday, February 10



UMN Crookston Blood Drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UMC in Bede Ballroom. Contact Stacey Grunewald with questions at 281-8512 or sgrunewa@umn.edu.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant. Note the location change.



ECFE “Me and My Grandparents” Event will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School. Grandparents and grandchildren can interact with a variety of activities.



Tupperware Bingo Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Crookston VFW Post 1902. Purchase a $5 and/or $15 piece of Tupperware and play BINGO.



City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.





Tuesday, February 11



Special CHEDA Board Meeting will be held at 7 a.m. at a location TBD.



ECFE Unplug and Play for Kids Birth to Kindergarten will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School gym.



Baby Sign and Early Literacy Class for Kids Ages Birth to 2 Years will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Library. This is a free class where participants will learn basic baby signs and literacy tips. Call 281-5078 to register.



CHS Boys Basketball will face BGMR at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.



American Legion Post #20 BINGO will be held at 7 p.m. at the Crookston VFW Post 1902 every Tuesday.





Wed, February 12



CHS Band and Choir Large Group Contest will be held in the CHS Auditorium at a time to be announced.



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty. Please note the time and location change.



Special Presentation by Anna Peterson will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone in the community is invited.





Thursday, February 13



An open house themed “Snow Much Run with Reading!” will be held at Highland School on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. in the Title I room. Stop in and get tips on how to help your child with reading comprehension, fluency and reading at home. Refreshments will be served. Contact Sara Geist for more information at sarageist@isd593.org or 281-5600, ext. 2414.



Special City Council Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.



CHS Boys Hockey will face Roseau at 6 p.m. at the CSC.





Monday, February 17



CHS Boys Basketball will face Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Tuesday, February 18



Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



CHS Girls Basketball will face Stephen-Argyle Central at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Thursday, February 20



AARP Driver Safety Class will begin at 1 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. This is the four-hour defensive driving refresher course for drivers age 55 and older. Call 281-3072 to register.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Roseau at 7 p.m. at CHS.





Friday, February 21



CHS Wrestling will host the Section Tournament at CHS with the time to be determined. The tournament will continue on to Saturday, Feb. 22.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face U of M Duluth at 5:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



UMC Men’s Basketball will face U of M Duluth at 7:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.





Monday, February 24



Crookston School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at CHS in the choir/orchestra room.



CHS All District Band Concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.



City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.





Tuesday, February 25



3rd Annual Crookston Wedding Expo will begin at 5 p.m. at Crookston Eagles. Brides, grooms, parents, friends, and loved ones are invited to the one-stop shop for businesses in Crookston to complete what you need for your wedding. Admission is free and brides/grooms can register for gift packages donated by the vendors.





Friday, February 28



Illuminations: An Evening of Art Through Ink, Photo and Song will be held from 4:30-9 p.m. at Sweetlight Gallery in downtown Crookston. Join Andy Hall, Trey Everett and Annie Fitzgerald for an artist exhibit, reception and performance. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. All are invited.



CHS Boys Basketball will face Ada-Borup at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Saturday, February 29



CHS Varsity and JV Speech Meet will be held at 10 a.m. at CHS. They’ll have a workshop day.





Wednesday, March 18



Brost Chevrolet Adoption Event will be held from 12-3 p.m. at Brost Chevrolet in Crookston at 1600 University Avenue where adoptable pets will be on-site, raffles, prizes, and more.





Monday, March 23



March Musical Madness Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at HIghland Elementary School.





Saturday, April 11



Easter Egg Scramble and Craft & Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. Kids ages 0-10 can participate in the free egg hunt and win prizes, plus there will be photos with the Easter Bunny by Joyful Heart Photography, food and entertainment.





Friday, April 17



Villa St. Vincent 2020 Fashion Flash will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston National Guard Armory. Area businesses will showcase their merchandise plus you can shop with friends and enjoy food.





Monday, April 20



CHS Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Saturday, April 25



CHS Prom 2020 will begin at 5 p.m. in the CHS Commons.





Monday, April 27



CHS Triple A Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Commons and Auditorium.





Monday, May 4



CHS Orchestra Spring Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Monday, August 17



Ox Cart Days 2020 will be held August 17-23 throughout Crookston. Save the date and view the preliminary schedule at www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.





Friday, October 16



4th Annual Big One Art & Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 17 at the Crookston Sports Center.