Preston Hoiseth took ‘Sunflower’ picture

A photo taken by a Crookston resident and submitted as an entrant in the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual photo contest has made the cover of the 2020-21 Yellowbook phone book that covers Crookston and the surrounding area.

Preston Hoiseth took the photo “Sunflower” and submitted it to the Chamber’s photo contest. He’s submitted other winning photos as well. But the Sunflower photo captured the eye of a Yellowbook representative who visited the Crookston Chamber’s website and saw it.

Crookston Chamber & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Terri Heggie says enticing people to visit the Chamber site and, by extension, the Crookston community is an ongoing goal, and the Yellowbook representative’s visit in late October of 2019 shows the positive impact such outreach efforts can have.

The Yellowbook representative contacted Heggie, saying they were looking for an eye-catching photo that also accurately depicts the area to feature on the cover of the latest edition of the Yellowbook. Heggie put Yellowbook in touch with Hoiseth, and, as they say, the rest is history.