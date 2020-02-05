Tristan Sundquist's fourth place finish propels him to multi-regional state bee in Fergus Falls.

Highland School sixth-grader Tristan Sundquist on Wednesday took fourth place at the regional spelling bee in Thief River Falls, propelling him to the multi-regional state spelling bee in Fergus Falls. The top four finishers at the regional bee advance to the next level.

Sundquist won the Crookston School District spelling bee in January, in which fifth through eighth-graders compete.

The next step after the state bee is the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.