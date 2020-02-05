A week before the filing deadline, one Ward 5 resident has expressed interest in being appointed to fill the seat on the Crookston City Council vacated by Dale Stainbrook, who last week was appointed mayor until November 2022 by the council.

Casandra “Casey” Anderson has submitted the required letter to city hall. The Ward 5 term will be up for election for four more years in November 2020.

The deadline to submit letters of interest is Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

Residents of Ward 5 who would like to serve on a committee that will interview candidates need to notify city hall by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.