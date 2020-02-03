Reception featured the North Dakota Klezmer Band out of Grand Forks, which featured a familiar face.

In the Kiehle Rotunda at the University of Minnesota Crookston Friday, the North Dakota Klezmer group based in Grand Forks provided the musical entertainment at a reception to celebrate the sea turtle snow sculpture outside the Kiehle Building created by local artists Gary Stegman and Trey Everett.

The Klezmer band includes Crookston School District orchestra instructor Haley Ellis. The Klezmer band plays traditional Eastern European, Klezmer, Balkan and gypsy music.