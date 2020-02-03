But there's still a lot going on Friday evening and Saturday.

Poor river ice conditions continue to wreak havoc on ice-fishing and winter events held on frozen waterways throughout the region, with Crookston’s 17th Annual Ice Buster Daze the latest event to be impacted. Organizers have announced that, after evaluating ice conditions on the Red Lake River with representatives of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the decision has been made to cancel the ice-fishing tournament that’s always a part of the big event.

A thick blanket of snow has insulated the ice below, diminishing the quality of the layer of ice that has formed and adding a thick layer of slush in the middle. The resulting poor ice, known as “honeycomb” ice, has been deemed unsafe for the ice-fishing tournament set for Saturday, Feb. 8.

There will still be a lot of Ice Buster Daze events happening on Saturday, however, beginning with breakfast at the Masonic Lodge from 8 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the free-will donation will be given to local charities.

The evening meal at the Crookston VFW will go on as scheduled as well, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and drawings for a long list of prizes will be conducted as well. You need to be present to win. Kids’ prizes will be awarded, too, as will raffle prizes, the latter of which you don’t need to be present for in order to win.

Tickets for the events are available at Crookston Hardware Hank.

The Ice Buster Daze Committee thanks their sponsors and the community for understanding, and for their continued support, which makes the annual event possible.

Friday indoor fishing event

To help kick off Ice Buster Daze, an Ox Cart Days fundraiser involving a twist on your typical ice-fishing excursion will be held Friday evening, Feb. 7 upstairs at the VFW. The “Indoor Ice-Fishing Tournament” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. A $20 ticket covers the meal, an indoor fishing event, and a chance to win prizes (there’s a long list of prizes). Kids’ tickets for those ages 10 and under are $10 and include the meal, kids’ games and kids’ prizes.

Tickets are available at Crookston True Value Hardware or from any Ox Cart Days Committee member.

For more information, call 701 610-6454 or visit crookstonoxcartdays.com.