Dominating on bars and floor the Redwood Valley gymnastics team cruised to a 130.850-122.875 victory over visiting Windom/Mountain Lake Jan. 27 at the Redwood Area Community Center.

The Cardinals topped the Cobras 32.175-29.175 on bars and 34.250-31.60 on floor to pull away for the Big South dual meet win.

Eighth-grader Avery Wilson had a strong night, winning the All-Around easily with a total of 34.125. Teammate Riley Franklin was third (31.5), and Hailey Mohr finished fourth (30.7).

On floor, Emma Stevenson finished first with a 9.025 followed by Wilson with an 8.95. Franklin was fourth (8.15), and Mohr placed fifth (8.125).

On vault, Franklin was first with a 9.05, and Wilson finished third (8.6).

Wilson would capture the bars with a score of 8.3, teammates Mikayla Opatz (8.15) and Mohr (7.925) were second and third respectively. Franklin finished fifth (7.8) and Cece Hartle (7.75) sixth.

On beam, Wilson dominated with a first-place score of 8.275. Stevenson tied for second with a 7.5, and Opatz was third (7.3).

In JV competition, the Cards rolled to a 116.65-93.4 victory led by McKenna Flinn (29.15) and Taylor Klabunde (28.7) who finished 1-2 in the All-Around.

Ella Stoneberg was first on floor (7.9) followed by Ellie Mertens (7.6).

Stoneberg added a first on vault (8.4), followed by Flinn (8.2) and Klabunde (8.2).

On bars, Flinn was first (7.5), followed by Stevenson (7.4), Klabunde (6.6) and Olivia Stoterau (6.4).

On beam, Mertens finished first (6.75), followed by Klabunde (6.5), Stoneberg (6.4) and Flinn (6.1).

The Cardinals travel to Worthington Jan. 31 and then gear up for the postseason beginning with the Big South Conference meet Feb. 8.