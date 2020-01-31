On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Jesse Bautista Jr. of Montevideo graduated from the drug court treatment program. Bautista began the program on Jan. 9, 2018, with a prior record consisting of one felony, four gross misdemeanors/misdemeanors, five traffic offenses and four juvenile offenses.

Bautista previously spent time in prison for criminal behavior, with his history beginning in 1994 and spanning over 20 years.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Jesse Bautista Jr. of Montevideo graduated from the drug court treatment program. Bautista began the program on Jan. 9, 2018, with a prior record consisting of one felony, four gross misdemeanors/misdemeanors, five traffic offenses and four juvenile offenses.

Bautista previously spent time in prison for criminal behavior, with his history beginning in 1994 and spanning over 20 years.

He began the treatment program while he was in jail and unemployed. Since he started, he has appeared in court over 30 times, and has undergone 175 urinalysis He completed his CWS project, cleaning the Al-Anon Club, and has paid $1,000 toward outstanding rest, fines and fees.

“It’s been a life-changing experience,” said Bautista. “If I had to put it into a few words, it transformed my whole life. I am the father that I want to be these days, the brother that I need to be, and the significant other I should be.”

Bautista’s transformation makes him a role model for everyone he surrounds himself nowadays. He takes pride in his accomplishments, but acknowledges he still has more work to do to be where he wants to be.

“I feel that I have a lot to work on,” he said. “I’m on my way to really big success when it comes to helping other addicts. Do I see myself doing that in the future? Yes, I do.”

Bautista attributes much of his success in the program toward accountability, and honesty that treatment brought out of him.

“The accountability that came with it was amazing, and a big part of it is honesty. It’s such a big part because if you’re not honest in this program you will fail. As soon as I was regularly and truly honest with myself, I was able to accomplish the rest and it all fell into place,” he said.

When asked how it feels to be free from drugs, Bautista replied, “Amazing! I’m smiling, I don’t look like this guy right here,” he said, as he motioned to a picture taken of him when he entered the program. “I was in pretty rough shape when I first came here.”

Bautista has been sober for 457 days as of today (Thursday).

“I feel good. I feel really good inside,” he said. “I haven’t felt this good in years.”

Bautista sees a bright future ahead of himself, and plans to use his knowledge and experience to help other addicts recover.

“I want to help them because, I mean, this program was here to help me and they didn’t turn their back on me. I don’t want to turn my back on any other addict, I want to help people succeed.”

Bautista is the 32nd graduate in five and a half years, and 74 percent of participants have not committed a new, serious crime since graduating, and another 57 percent have no known relapses.

“I want to say thank you to the whole drug court team, all of my children, my brother, my sister, my sponsor, and all of my drug counselors that helped me succeed,” said Bautista. “And of course my significant other, who was there to push me all the way through.”