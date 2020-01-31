She agrees Pirate football will likely need a new home within five years, but...

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson last week told the district’s Long-Range Planning Committee that even though UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause hadn’t told him directly that that district is going to need to have a new home for its Pirates football and track and field teams within five years, it’s his belief that the teams will need to have a new home within that time frame.

Speaking to the Times this week, Holz-Clause didn’t directly state those words, either. But she came pretty close.

“We’re looking at certainly five years,” she said. “The school district needs to plan and we understand that. I told (Olson) what we could commit to and that’s five years. Beyond that, we need to be realistic.”

It’s expected that some type of lease agreement will need to be agreed to that will allow the Pirates to continue to use the facility next fall and anywhere up to four years beyond that.

The long-term future of the Ed Widseth Field facility on the Crookston campus is up in the air after UMN Crookston announced in late 2019 that it was ending its Golden Eagles football program. The Pirates and Golden Eagles, through a partnership between the school district and university, shared Ed Widseth Field for years. Pirate track and field teams competed on the track there as well for years, but haven’t been able to host a home meet for at least the last couple years because state high school athletic officials have deemed the cracked, uneven track unfit for high school competition. Numbers-wise, girls’ and boys’ track and field is the biggest Pirate sport, but the teams have had to hold “home” meets in East Grand Forks due to the Crookston track’s condition. With UMN Crookston not having a track and field program, interest on the university’s end in investing significant dollars in track repairs or even a new track has been minimal. School district officials, in turn, have been hesitant to invest a lot of money in a track that isn’t located on school district property. (Olson said last week he didn’t even think it was legal for a school district to spend dollars on new facility construction projects on someone else’s property.)

School district voters soundly rejected a ballot initiative in 2017 that sought the go-ahead to issue bonds to build a Pirate football and track facility. The main push then mostly involved a desire for the Pirates to have an athletic facility to call their own on the Crookston High School grounds, but with the demise of Golden Eagle football, Olson and the district’s Long-Range Planning Committee are exploring ways to potentially resurrect some kind of proposal that’s financial feasible and, if another ballot initiative is necessary, makes sense to district voters.

Decisions at UMN Crookston

Holz-Clause said facilities management representatives from the U of M in the Twin Cities will be visiting the Crookston campus in a couple weeks to “evaluate what our athletics needs are right now.” One of their first tasks will be looking at ways to repurpose the Golden Eagle football locker rooms, she noted, but one of the bigger decisions to be made involves the long-term future of Ed Widseth Field.

The way it’s constructed and configured makes it impossible to repurpose it as a soccer field, which was a previous option that was considered, Holz-Clause said. “So it will remain as is, until we go through our strategic plan and feasibility process,” she added.

Part of that planning and studying will, in fact, involve the costs of “upgrading” the track, which, the chancellor acknowledged, would come with a hefty price tag. Asked why the university would even remotely consider such an investment, Holz-Clause floated the possibility, albeit not a strong possibility, of adding a Golden Eagles track and field program. “It’s an NSIC-sponsored sport, so we’re looking at that,” she said, while stressing it is simply a casual consideration at this very early stage. “We’re looking at everything right now; we’re looking at men’s soccer,” she continued. “We’re looking at options that are good fits for the facilities we have.”

Club hockey returns

On a related note, the Crookston campus has hired a coach and announced Friday the return of Golden Eagle men’s hockey, at the “club” level. UMN Crookston for years had a Division II men’s hockey program, but pulled the plug on it a decade ago due in large part due the nationwide decrease in the number of NCAA Division II hockey programs and the difficulty of finding a conference that would welcome the Golden Eagles and was located within a feasible geographic area.