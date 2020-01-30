Hoffman offers an explanation for National Council on Teacher Quality's failing grade for Crookston campus in "early reading" portion of its teacher preparation program.

An annual report by the Washington, D.C.-based National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) released Wednesday, Jan. 29 that grades institutions of higher education nationwide on various aspects of their teacher preparation programs gave the University of Minnesota Crookston an “F” in the “early reading” portion of the program taught at the Crookston campus. The report is entitled, “2020 Teacher Prep Review: Program Performance in Early Reading Instruction.”



Later on Wednesday, Dr. John Hoffman, vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at UMN Crookston, attempted to explain to the Times, UMN Crookston students and alumni and others why the local campus received a failing grade from the NCTQ in that particular area.



In a letter and also in an email to the Times, Hoffman states that, while UMN Crookston will “aways consider constructive feedback,” this particular situation warrants more context.

“NCTQ submitted a public records request last May to receive copies of syllabi for five courses. We agreed, but after NCTQ learned about the nominal fee that we charge, which is standard practice in higher education, they dropped their request,” Hoffman states. “NCTQ has not reviewed any program documents. They have not conferred with faculty, students, or alumni, and they have not performed any direct assessment of the quality of our teacher preparation program. The last time that we submitted content from our program to them was in 2013.”

UMN Crookston was notified by NCTQ of its “F” grade around mid-day Wednesday, Hoffman says in an email. The organization, he explains, noted that a score of “CBD” indicates a program declined to turn over course materials to NCTQ and the organization was unsuccessful in getting the materials from other sources. Hoffman indicates that Dr. Soo-Yin Lim-Thompson, UMN Crookston professor in Liberal Arts and Education, received preliminary score data from NCTQ in November 2019, with an offer at that time to consider providing any additional evidence from reading coursework that might improve the Crookston campus’ score. While Hoffman says he’s not sure why UMN Crookston received an “F” instead of a “CBD” score, he notes that Lim-Thompson was on leave during fall semester.



After “carefully considering the context” of the failing grade in the report released Wednesday, Hoffman indicates in his letter that he’s “fully confident in the quality of our teacher preparation program.”



The NCTQ’s report is massive, covering campuses large and small from coast to coast in a variety of pedagogies relating to reading education and teacher preparation. The failing grade in “early reading” for UMN Crookston is only one aspect of a larger report that the NCTQ indicates is coming in March that will cover Selection Criteria and Diverse Recruitment under the Admissions umbrella; Elementary Mathematics and Building Knowledge under the Knowledge umbrella; and, Clinical Practice and Classroom Management under the Practice umbrella.



Specific to the trio of UMN Crookston courses reviewed by NCTQ that triggered the issuance of a failing grade in early reading, the report states that “The research-based content proven to be necessary for teaching all children to read should be clearly evident in course materials such as lecture topics, assignments and textbooks. All of a program's required reading courses — not just some courses — should impart what is necessary to teach reading. The program does not meet the standard. Looking at a full range of course materials, there is little or no evidence of adequate instruction on the components of effective reading instruction.”



Hoffman goes on to note that, after a comprehensive review, the Minnesota Professional Educators and Licensing Standards Board (PELSB) in 2019 granted UMN Crookston’s teacher preparation program “full institutional continuous accreditation” through 2024. It’s the PELSB’s highest approval, Hoffman adds.