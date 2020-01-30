Crookston man among those injured.

Slippery road conditions contributed to two crashes in Polk County that resulted in injuries, the Minnesota State Patrol reports, but none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

One of the crashes was reported at approximately 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 on Highway 2 northwest of East Grand Forks, in Sullivan Township. According to the State Patrol, Bruce Garfield Reichert, 68, of Crookston was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer when he came upon an eastbound 2019 semi tractor-trailer driven by Justin Delbert Majerus, 40, of Filer, Idaho. Majerus was making a wide left turn from the right lane into the median to turn around. The Blazer was in the left lane and the vehicles collided.

Reichert, who was not wearing his seat belt, was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Majerus was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and East Grand Forks Police Department. The State Patrol indicates that the crash investigation is continuing.

The second crash involved one vehicle and occurred at approximately 7:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. on Highway 2 east of McIntosh in King Township. The State Patrol states that Abdullahi Abdulkadir Ali, 22, of Grand Forks was eastbound in a 2004 Honda CRV when he lost control on the snowy, icy road, entered the median and rolled. Ali was not wearing his seat belt and was taken to Essentia Health in Fosston.

There were two passengers in the vehicle, one who was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t hurt, and other who was not buckled up and was also taken to Essentia Health in Fosston. Hamsa Jama Mohamed of North Dakota, age unknown, was injured, and Essa Mohamoud Mohamed, 37, unknown city of residence, was not hurt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the rollover.