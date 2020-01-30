The Redwood Valley One-Act play cast and crew took second place during the Sub-Section contest held Jan. 26 in Redwood Falls.

The local students actually tied for first place with Red Rock Central. However, the state allows only one first-place winner, so using a system set up based on judge's preference, RVHS took the second-place slot and will compete in Sections this Saturday (Feb. 1).

The Section 3A contest will be held in the Estebo Performing Arts Center in Redwood Falls beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eight advancing schools from Sub-Section contests will compete for an opportunity to perform at the state One-Act play festival which is Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

Tickets to the Section 3A contest are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

The following schools will be competing: Central Minnesota Christian High School, Edgerton Public High School, Lac qui Parle Valley High School, Morris Area High School, Red Rock Central High School, Redwood Valley High School, Renville County West High School and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School.

The Redwood Valley High School One-Act play cast and crew includes: Ivis Robertson, Kody Robinson, Kaylee Robinson, Abby Gilk, Lexi Nelson, Justene Larsen, Trinity Milne, Amos Krause, Makale Prescott, Leo Steffl, Justus Probst, Julian Nelson-Hernandez and Audrey Munshower. The RVHS troupe is directed by Katy Ibberson.

- Submitted photo