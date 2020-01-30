The Eagles are back home Thursday night when they host Luverne, 7 p.m. start.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Eagles traveled to Le Sueur to take on Minnesota River again. It was a nice 3-1 win for the Eagles.

On Jan. 23 the Eagles were on the road again, to face Hutchinson, a top Section opponent.

Eagles 3 Hutchinson 4

The Eagles scored one in each of the first two periods and went into the third with a 2-1 lead. But Hutchinson came out hard in the third, scoring three goals before the Eagles put in the final goal of the game.

On Friday night, Jan. 24, the Southwest Christian/Richfield Stars came to New Ulm and gave the Eagles another loss.

Eagles 2 SC/R Stars 4

The Stars of Southwest Christian/Richfield not only out shot and out scored the Eagles, they also edged them by one in the high penalty count — 10 for the Stars and nine for the Eagles.

Next up for the New Ulm Eagles was win over the Windom Eagles, in Windom on Monday, Jan. 27.

NU Eagles 9 Windom Eagles 2

Fewer penalties and more scoring were features of the game in Windom Monday night. Our Eagles scored two in the first period and never let up — scoring four in the second and three in the third.

“It was good to get back to our winning ways and we played a complete game,” said Coach Ryan Neuman.

Tuesday night the Eagles traveled to Fairmont for another big win.

Eagles 16 Fairmont 2

“We played a complete tonight and had a lot of players scoring goals” said Coach Neuman. “We played as a unit of five most of the night, with most goals having multiple assists.”

It was a clean game, with only one penalty — on the Eagles. Nine different players scored for the Eagles; Glavine Schugel scored four times and Noah Wilmes got a hat trick. Sleepy Eye’s AJ Arneson scored one goal and one assist.

The Eagles sit atop the Big South Conference at 12-1 and are 14-6-1 overall.

The Eagles are back home Thursday night when they host Luverne, 7 p.m. start.