They'll be recognized at March 28 banquet in Crookston.

Chad and Carmen Knutson of Fisher are West Polk County’s representatives in the Red River Valley Emerging Leadership Program. Alumni of the program from the county nominated them to take part in the program because of their involvement in their community.

Chad’s farming operation includes raising corn, wheat, soybeans, alfalfa, and other forage crops. In addition, he runs a herd of beef cattle. Carmen works as a Customer Service Representative at AgCountry Farm Credit Services in the Crookston office.

During the program, Chad and Carmen will be gathering with other rural leaders from 17 counties in the region over four sessions to gain insight on personal leadership styles, communication, rural issues, life balance, and facilitating effective meetings. Participants will spend time at the state capitol and visit with state legislators about issues affecting their communities.

One recent graduate of the Emerging Leadership Program said the following about the program:

“My mind has completely switched on what it means to be a leader, from questioning if I am one, to how can I be a better one! I found strengths I didn't know I have.”

Another graduate added:

“I found a network of fellow leaders/friends…and engaged in worthwhile learning sessions throughout the program. This experience will enable me to be a better leader in my community and help others get involved as well.

University of Minnesota Extension coordinates the Emerging Leadership Program and provides educational content. Financial support for the program comes from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Red River Valley Development Association, and from a variety of other sources including ag producer groups, electric cooperatives, community businesses, financial institutions and individuals in counties throughout northwest and west central Minnesota who contribute each year.

Chad and Carmen will be honored for their commitment to leadership and their community at the Emerging Leadership Program’s annual recognition banquet on Saturday, March 28 in Crookston. Family and friends are invited to join program alumni at the event. Tickets can be ordered from the Extension Regional Office~Crookston by calling 281-8696 or 888-241-0781.