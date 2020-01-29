Things get started with swimming at the pool Feb. 2

Polk County Public Health, Polk County Wellness Coalition, and many community partners and volunteers are once again sponsoring February Fitness Fever.

These are ideal events to explore outdoor activities and to highlight the variety of active living choices available in the area. February Fitness Fever activities provide positive experiences, resources, and tools that will make it easier to get out, have fun, move your body and remain active - regardless of the snow and cold – and are offered every Sunday in February. They’re free.

The month’s events kick off on Sunday, Feb. 2. From noon to 3 p.m., come out for swimming at the Crookston Community Pool sponsored Crookston Parks and Recreation.

Next on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Crookston Sports Center Event Arena is ice skating from 1 to 3 p.m. Ice skates in many sizes will be available for use for youth and adults. If you choose not to skate, participants are encouraged to stretch those muscles and increase their heart rate by taking a few laps around the indoor walking track located at CSC.

Sunday, Feb. 16 will be a Winter Movement/Indoor Fun at the corner of West Rober and South Main Street downtown and just down the block at Wonderful Life Foods. Partners including Crookston Tae Kwan Do, Betty Finkenbinder with Burnham Creek Yoga, and Jodi Dragseth from Functionally Fit will give everyone a chance to try something new. Demonstrations and hands-on experiences in Zumba, Yoga and Tae Kwan Do will offer something for everyone.

Sunday, Feb. 23 in the swimming pool parking lot and the top of Central Park will feature sledding, or try out cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Skis and snowshoes will be available in many sizes. Volunteers will be present to teach and guide the novice. It is recommended to dress in layers, as one might start skiing chilled but end up warm. Skis will be fit skis at the pool. There will also be cocoa and bonfires.

Once again, Fitness Fever attendees can get free rides to and from the activities from Tri-Valley Transportation Program’s T.H.E. Bus. If you would like to take advantage of this service, call Tri-Valley at 1-800-201-3432 by 4:30 p.m. on the Friday before the Sunday event you wish to attend. Tri-Valley will have the final return trip depart from the event at 3 p.m.

Children and adults of all ages and skill levels are welcome and encouraged to attend these free fitness events.

Polk County Public Health and the Polk County Wellness Coalition want to thank all of their many volunteers and local sponsors who are our true champions of wellness and collaborate with them to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

Thank you to community partners and sponsors: Widseth Smith and Nolting, Crookston Lions Club, Sisters in Spirit, Tri-Valley Transportation, and City of Crookston Parks and Recreation and planning committee members: Ardell Knudsvig, Dale Knotek, Laura Martinson, Linda Knutson and Shannon Stassen.

Check in with local media for any cancellations or changes. If you would like more information or have questions, call Kirsten Fagerlund or Amanda Lien at Polk County Public Health at 281-3385.