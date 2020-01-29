Area Minnesota students were among the 4,069 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2019 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.

The following Crookston area students were recognized:

• Logan K. Johnson, Computer Engineering

• Jessica D. Nystad, Respiratory Care

• Alyssa E. Schultz, Pharmacy

• Kyle J. Stegman, Social Science Education

• Jake J. Widseth, Computer Science

MAYVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Keith Stenehjem, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mayville State University, announces that the following students have been listed on the Dean's List for the Fall Semester of 2019 at Mayville State University.

In order to be named to the Dean's List, each student has attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and has successfully completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours of regular academic credit from Mayville State.

The following Crookston area students were recognized:

• JoDee Burkel of Climax

• Abbey Machado of Crookston