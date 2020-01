The Care and Share in Crookston is once again participating in Giving Hearts Day.

Donations made during the 24-hour online event on Thursday, February 13 at givingheartsday.org to Care and Share of Crookston, Inc. will benefit homeless individuals and families, Care and Share Board members report.

There is a match available of up to $5,000 that day only.

For more information, contact the Care and Share at 281-2644.