Lake Redwood in Redwood Falls will be the place to be this coming Saturday as the sixth annual Fire and Ice Festival is held. The winter celebration hosted by Celebrate Redwood Falls provides an opportunity for those who attend to shake off the doldrums of the season, get out of the house and have a good time.

The Fire and Ice Festival is being held Feb. 1 from 5-8 p.m., and everyone is invited.

As has been the case during past events, there is a variety of activity scheduled that night.

According to Cindy LaBrie of Celebrate Redwood Falls, one of the new events being held is a pond hockey demonstration by the Redwood Area Hockey Association starting at 5 p.m.

Other events include:

• The “Don’t Break the Ice” tournament that begins at 6:45 p.m. Those who compete will vie for the title of King or Queen of the Ice.

• The Bobski racing competition is set to start at 6 p.m.

• Games to play, such as broomball, soccer, a bean bag toss and mini golf.

• Snowmobile and ATV rides around the lake.

• A tiki torch trail will be set up for those who want to hike or skate on the ice.

• Ice fishing demonstrations

• The fireworks show, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and will feature Curt Serbus of Flashing Thunder.

There will be plenty of free food, including hot dogs, chips, s’mores, as well as coffee and hot chocolate.

LaBrie said the forecast looks to be a good one for the night, but added there will be plenty of opportunities to keep warm by the bonfires.

LaBrie said the plan was to go out on the lake late last week or over the weekend to check the depth of the ice. Should the conditions not allow for the event to actually be held on the lake, it will be moved to the adjacent softball field.

There will be plenty of work to do that Saturday leading up to and during the festival, and LaBrie said there is always a need for more volunteers. Those who are interested in helping are encouraged to contact LaBrie at (425) 941-0197.

On behalf of Celebrate Redwood Falls, LaBrie expressed appreciation for those who support and sponsor the event.

The public is invited to come out and have a cool night at the lake this coming Saturday.

For added updates, visit the Celebrate Redwood Falls Facebook Page.