With Dale Stainbrook being appointed Crookston mayor, there’s a vacancy in his Ward 5 Crookston City Council seat to be filled.

Therefore, the City of Crookston is seeking a citizen of Ward 5 to be appointed as the next council nember. This appointment will be short-term through December 31, 2020, since the seat is up for election in November 2020.

For consideration regarding this opportunity, submit a letter of interest to City Hall by Wednesday, February 12 at 4 p.m.

Those interested in serving on the interview committee for the new Ward 5 council member should contact City Hall at 281-1232 and request to be added to the panel by Friday, February 14 at 4 p.m. You must be a resident of Ward 5 to serve on the committee.