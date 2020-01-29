Times Report

Wednesday

Jan 29, 2020 at 12:04 PM


    The Crookston High School Speech Team kicked off the 2020 season with their first meet in Fergus Falls Jan. 25.

    Students participated in three preliminary rounds, an honor's round and a final round.

    Receiving awards:

    - Victoria Proulx, 5th place final in Storytelling

    - Ben Brantner, 6th place final in Extemporaneous Speaking

    - Samantha Rezac, 6th place final in Storytelling

    Receiving recognition:

    - Zara Baig, 3rd place honors in Humorous Interpretation

    - Linnea French, 6th place honors in Extemporaneous Speaking

    - Sophia Rezac, 6th place honors in Informative Speaking

    Also participating were Elizabeth Helgeson in Humorous Interpretation and Emma Sherman in Informative Speaking.

    The team is joined by first year participants:  Emily Balboa, Daniel Jones, Emma Kiel, Christina Lisov, and Brandon Wandrie.  

    They are coached by Colleen MacRae (head coach), Phyllis Hagen (assistant coach) and Gaye Wick (mentor).