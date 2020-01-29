The Crookston High School Speech Team kicked off the 2020 season with their first meet in Fergus Falls Jan. 25.

Students participated in three preliminary rounds, an honor's round and a final round.

Receiving awards:

- Victoria Proulx, 5th place final in Storytelling

- Ben Brantner, 6th place final in Extemporaneous Speaking

- Samantha Rezac, 6th place final in Storytelling

Receiving recognition:

- Zara Baig, 3rd place honors in Humorous Interpretation

- Linnea French, 6th place honors in Extemporaneous Speaking

- Sophia Rezac, 6th place honors in Informative Speaking

Also participating were Elizabeth Helgeson in Humorous Interpretation and Emma Sherman in Informative Speaking.

The team is joined by first year participants: Emily Balboa, Daniel Jones, Emma Kiel, Christina Lisov, and Brandon Wandrie.

They are coached by Colleen MacRae (head coach), Phyllis Hagen (assistant coach) and Gaye Wick (mentor).