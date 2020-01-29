The Crookston High School Speech Team kicked off the 2020 season with their first meet in Fergus Falls Jan. 25.
Students participated in three preliminary rounds, an honor's round and a final round.
Receiving awards:
- Victoria Proulx, 5th place final in Storytelling
- Ben Brantner, 6th place final in Extemporaneous Speaking
- Samantha Rezac, 6th place final in Storytelling
Receiving recognition:
- Zara Baig, 3rd place honors in Humorous Interpretation
- Linnea French, 6th place honors in Extemporaneous Speaking
- Sophia Rezac, 6th place honors in Informative Speaking
Also participating were Elizabeth Helgeson in Humorous Interpretation and Emma Sherman in Informative Speaking.
The team is joined by first year participants: Emily Balboa, Daniel Jones, Emma Kiel, Christina Lisov, and Brandon Wandrie.
They are coached by Colleen MacRae (head coach), Phyllis Hagen (assistant coach) and Gaye Wick (mentor).