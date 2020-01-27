This year’s event dedicated to retiring Westrom

The 45th annual Ag-Arama was hosted at the UMN Crookston UTOC arena all day and into the night on Saturday, consisting of the traditional showmanship contests in sheep, swine, goat, horse, beef, and dairy showing. After, the winners of each round were chosen and participated in a round robin, rotating through showing each of the species, and a round robin competition among the alumni of UMC who came to the event.

This year’s Ag-Arama was dedicated to long time professor Lyle Westrom, who is retiring after 31 years of teaching at the U of M. During the awards ceremony of the competition, Lyle was given an award for 30 years of dedication, 20 courses taught, and over 300 students that have been advised over the years.

Faculty of the department choose the candidates for Ag-Arama Royalty every year, the male and female royals chosen by a panel of judges based on personality, congeniality, and involvement in campus activities. The 2020 Ag-Arama King and Queen were crowned Paul Hendrickx, an Agriculture Education major from New York Mills, Minn., and Lydia Hansen, an Animal Science and Agricultural Business major from Vining, Minn. This year’s Prince and Princess are Samuel McGregor, a Natural Resources Law Enforcement major from Hastings, Minn. and Veronica Schwartz, an Agricultural Education major from Parkers Prairie, Minn. The winner of the alumni round robin was returning victor, Samantha Lahman, an Extension Educator at UMC.

The True Grit Award, is dedicated to Todd Opsahl, whose peers were not aware of his terminal leukemia while he was attending the university 1973-1974, yet he was highly active at the university. The True Grit Award is given yearly to the student best demonstrating Todd Opsahl’s spirit, this year awarded to Emma Bliss, an Animal Science major from Nevis, Minn. It’s the highest honor bestowed at Ag Arama.

After the competitions of the day, an alumni social was hosted at I.C. Muggs, before the alumni, students, and faculty were invited to a dance at the Eagles Club for the night.