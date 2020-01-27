The Commission on Judicial Selection has announced its three recommended candidates, one of them a Crookston attorney, to Governor Tim Walz for consideration to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Paul E. Rasmussen and will be chambered at Warren.

• Corey Harbott: Mr. Harbott works as an assistant public defender out of the Crookston, Minnesota office handling primarily felony criminal cases. Prior to his current position he was a Ninth District judicial law clerk for the Honorable Richard Taylor. Mr. Harbott was the vice-president of the Crookston Blueline Club and is on the Crookston Library Board.

• Jeanine R. Brand: Ms. Brand has nearly 25 years’ experience as a prosecutor, serving as Clearwater County Attorney, Assistant Clearwater County Attorney, Assistant Bemidji City Attorney, Assistant Clay County Attorney, and in her current position as Assistant Cass County Attorney. Ms. Brand received her Juris Doctor degree from Mitchell-Hamline School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University. Ms. Brand is actively involved in collaborative committees to address justice in the legal system and to develop protocols with partnering agencies. Ms. Brand previously taught Business Law at Bemidji State University, and Criminal Law & Procedure at MSUM as an Adjunct Professor.

• Seamus P. Duffy: Mr. Duffy is currently the County Attorney for Pennington County where he has served since 2018. Previously, Mr. Duffy served as a part-time Assistant Public Defender from 2007 to 2018 representing clients in felony, gross misdemeanor, misdemeanor, juvenile delinquency and juvenile protection matters. Mr. Duffy also worked in private practice from 2003 to 2018 as an Attorney at Duffy Law Office in Thief River Falls handling a wide variety of matters including Family Law, Criminal Defense, Juvenile Protection, Real Estate and Bankruptcy. Mr. Duffy is a team member for the Pennington County DWI Court. Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau.

For more information about the judicial selection process, visit https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments/