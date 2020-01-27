Lindsay Louters is a 2019 UMN Crookston grad

Lindsay Louters has joined the Crookston Times and Valley Shopper in the front office and also as classified advertising manager.

Louters graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston in May of 2019 with a bachelor's degree in animal science and agricultural business. She is originally from Hollandale, Minn. but moved to Sheyenne, N.D. in high school. Before attending UMN Crookston, Louters earned her associate’s degree at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake, N.D.

When she’s not working, Louters’ primary hobby is all about fitness; there isn’t a day you won’t see her at the gym. She has a handful of clients that she trains at Anytime Fitness, called her “LCAT Crew.”

Louters truly treasures her farm background and education. She always tries to help friends and family out, whether it is beet harvest, calving season, or just being an extra helper when needed.

Louters said she hopes to bring her hard-working attitude and contagious smile to the team at the Times and Valley Shopper.

She succeeds Janelle Berhow, who has moved into print and multi-media sales for the Times and Valley Shopper.