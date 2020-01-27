Award recipient will be announced in May

Kim Davidson, longtime elementary teacher in Crookston Public Schools who currently teaches fourth grade, has been nominated for the second consecutive year for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year Award.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year program, now in its 56th year, is the oldest and most prestigious recognition program in Minnesota to honor excellence in education, Education Minnesota indicates on its website.

In a post on her Facebook page, Davidson said she’s humbled by the recognition, and noted that several teachers in the local school district are worthy of nominations as well. Davidson encouraged community members to tell teachers who have impacted them personally or their children how much they are appreciated. “I can’t begin to tell you how much it means,” Davidson noted in her post.

Davidson is among 134 nominees for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award. In 2019, Crookston teachers Erica Uttermark and Marita Kendig were nominated, along with Davidson.



Selection process

A selection panel representing Minnesota leaders in education, business and government chooses the Minnesota Teacher of the Year from individuals who are nominated and who then choose to become a candidate.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year represents the profession as an advocate for education and spokesperson for teachers. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year makes presentations, meets with policymakers and attends frequent meetings.

Peers, school personnel, parents and students may nominate teachers. Many nominees come from school district-level teacher of the year programs throughout the state.

The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Between now and then, a 25-member panel of community leaders will select a group of semifinalists and then finalists.