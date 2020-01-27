As the second half of the Crookston Civic Music League Entertainment Series gets underway, concert goers will have an opportunity to see and hear a great American musical duo, Times Two.

Times Two will play Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium.

Comprised of violinist Netanel Draiblate and pianist Lura Johnson, Times Two creates a phenomenal experience with virtuosity, musicality, and personality, all combining to bring every audience to its feet. With well-loved classical works from Edward Elgar and J. S. Bach to virtuoso pieces for the violin from Fritz Kreisler, to movie favorites from John Williams--”Schindler’s List” and “Scent of a Woman,” this team captures the audience with great music, great performances, and great audience interaction.

This is a program that all audiences can enjoy for the beauty and familiarity of the music as well as for the outstanding musicianship and personable onstage demeanor.

Draiblate, hailed as “an extremely gifted violinist with a strong stage personality and charisma,” has concertized across four continents and been called by the Washington Post “a violinist who combines confidence and virtuosity with a playful musical personality.” He has collaborated with such luminaries as Pinchas Zukerman, Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Jaime Laredo, and Cho Liang Lin.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Times Two will appear as part of the Crookston Civic Music League Entertainment Series, replacing Timothy Chooi.

For ticket information contact Elaine Metzger at 281-2681 or Alvern Wentzel at 281-7873. Admission is by season ticket only. Season tickets can be purchased at the door Thursday.

For transportation call T.H.E. Bus at 281-0700.